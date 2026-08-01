President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Swiss Confederation
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Swiss Confederation.
We attach great importance to the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland. I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to foster our interstate relations and cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to your people."
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