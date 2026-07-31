Azerbaijan outlines achievements in cultural heritage protection [PHOTOS]

31 July 2026 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage has released the results of its work for the first half of 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

The Service currently oversees 4,377 immovable historical and cultural monuments, while 3,709 monuments have been entered into the Unified Cultural Heritage Register. Museums under the Service's supervision house 1,137,883 exhibits, including 3,893 new items added during the reporting period. In addition, 29,551 museum exhibits have been digitized and entered into the Unified Cultural Heritage Register.

A total of 463,965 people visited museums and historical-cultural reserves during the first six months of the year. Museums welcomed 342,305 visitors, including 275,886 domestic and 66,419 foreign visitors, while historical and cultural reserves received 121,660 visitors, including 70,787 domestic and 50,873 foreign visitors.

The Gobustan National Historical and Artistic Reserve attracted the largest number of visitors among the country's reserves, with 63,906 visitors. It was followed by the Ganja State Historical and Cultural Reserve with 22,259 visitors, the Genocide Memorial Complex in Guba with 17,224, the Pir Huseyn Khanagah Historical and Architectural Reserve with 7,522, and the Chiraggala-Shabran State Historical and Cultural Reserve with 3,420 visitors.

The Service reported that 138,718 tickets and excursion services were sold through digital platforms during the reporting period, including 75,184 for museums and 63,534 for reserves.

In the area of immovable cultural heritage protection, 183 protection agreements were signed. The Service submitted 98 protection-zone projects to the Ministry of Economy's Electronic Land Cadastre Information System (TEKUIS), while another 98 protection-zone projects were approved. It also issued 73 opinions on infrastructure projects in the liberated territories to ensure the protection of cultural monuments and approved 72 restoration project documents financed by monument owners or users.

Restoration work continued at three historical monuments, while project documentation was prepared for three additional sites. Restoration and conservation work was completed at one monument during the reporting period.

The Service also continued efforts to protect movable cultural heritage. It issued 3,134 certificates authorizing the export of cultural property, restored 880 museum exhibits, and continued conservation work on 362 additional artifacts.

Archaeological expeditions uncovered 636 artifacts, while 24 permits were issued for archaeological excavations. Authorities also granted 122 permits for the temporary export of museum collections from Azerbaijan, carried out 65 expert examinations of cultural property intended for export, and transferred 10 archaeological finds to state collections and museums.

To prevent damage to historical monuments, the Service implemented 200 preventive measures against unauthorized interventions. It also referred 60 cases involving damage to monuments to law enforcement agencies, while 32 administrative penalties were imposed for violations. One criminal case was initiated during the reporting period.

The report also highlights international recognition received by the Service during the first half of 2026. It received awards from World Economic Magazine, Brand Review Magazine, Global Brands Magazine, International Business Magazine, and Global Business Magazine for achievements in cultural heritage protection, digital innovation, and data-driven heritage management.

The State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage is a government agency operating under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture. It was established by presidential decree in December 2014 to oversee the protection, conservation, restoration, and state supervision of the country's immovable historical and cultural monuments.

The Service is responsible for maintaining the state register of historical and cultural monuments, monitoring their condition, coordinating restoration and conservation projects, and ensuring compliance with legislation governing protected heritage sites. Its mandate also includes documenting and digitizing cultural heritage, conducting research, and supporting the management and development of historical and cultural reserves.

In recent years, the agency has expanded the use of digital services in the cultural heritage sector. Through the Ministry of Culture's e-Culture initiative, it has introduced online platforms that allow citizens to submit applications, access electronic services, and track requests related to cultural heritage protection.

The Service also represents Azerbaijan in international cooperation on cultural heritage preservation. It works with organizations such as the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and participates in discussions on heritage conservation, restoration practices, and UNESCO-related initiatives.

In addition to preservation and restoration work, the agency conducts public awareness campaigns, educational programs, and heritage promotion projects aimed at encouraging the protection of Azerbaijan's historical and cultural monuments.