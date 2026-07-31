3rd meeting of Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan held in Cholpon-Ata

31 July 2026 08:42 (UTC+04:00)

The 3rd meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan commenced in the city of Cholpon-Ata with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

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