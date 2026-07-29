Azerbaijan sends nearly 40 tons of equipment to Ukraine’s critical infrastructure

29 July 2026 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has delivered nearly 40 tons of equipment to Ukraine to support the operation of the country’s railway infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, the equipment was delivered to a regional railway branch through the energy hub, helping strengthen the work of Ukrainian railway employees and support critical infrastructure.

"Almost every day, equipment leaves the Hub for regions across Ukraine. It helps keep both the energy sector and other critical infrastructure operating under the constant threat", the ministry said in a post on X.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and STP Global Cable for their support and contribution to maintaining Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.