Saudi Arabia said to lobby to host 2030 G20 summit
Saudi Arabia is lobbying among G20 countries to secure support for its bid to host the group's summit in 2030 in order to promote the kingdom internationally, Semafor reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter, AzerNEWS reports.
In a joint statement issued by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney following their meeting in Jeddah in July, it was stated that Ottawa supported the kingdom’s goal of hosting the 2030 summit. According to the report, Saudi officials have held talks with diplomats from other countries to seek support for their initiative.
The 2020 G20 summit was scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!