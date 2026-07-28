Donald Trump highlights Congressman Hamadeh's visit to Azerbaijan

28 July 2026 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has shared a Newsmax article on his social media platform, Truth Social, highlighting the recent visit of U.S. Congressman Abraham (Abe) Hamadeh to Azerbaijan and underscoring the country's growing strategic importance to the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

The article focuses on Hamadeh's meetings in Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and other senior officials, during which the two sides discussed U.S.-Azerbaijan relations, energy security, strategic cooperation, and the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. It also emphasizes the importance of strengthening ties between Washington and Baku in line with President Trump's "America First" foreign policy agenda.

According to the Newsmax report, although Azerbaijan does not always dominate political headlines in Washington, it occupies one of the world's most strategically significant positions. Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia and sharing borders with both Russia and Iran, Azerbaijan has become an increasingly important energy producer, transportation hub, and security partner for the West.

The publication notes that Azerbaijan is playing a growing role in enhancing Europe's energy security, expanding regional trade corridors, and promoting stability in the South Caucasus, making closer cooperation with the United States strategically valuable.

The article also points to the progress made by Armenia and Azerbaijan toward achieving a lasting peace under President Trump's leadership. It argues that this diplomatic breakthrough has created new opportunities for economic development, regional stability, and long-term prosperity, while stressing that the peace process will require sustained international engagement and support to ensure its success.

It should be noted that Hamadeh visited Baku on June 17, 2026, where he held talks with President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and other Azerbaijani officials.

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