FIFA World Cup 2030 to be hosted across six countries

27 July 2026 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be held across six countries in a historic edition of the tournament, with Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Morocco, Portugal, and Spain serving as hosts, AzerNEWS reports.

The opening matches of the competition will take place in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay as part of celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the first FIFA World Cup, which was held in Uruguay in 1930.

The main part of the tournament will then be staged in Morocco, Portugal, and Spain.

The 2030 edition will follow the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be the first tournament to feature 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament is organized by three nations. Matches will be played across cities in North America, with the final scheduled to take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

The 2026 tournament will introduce an expanded format consisting of 12 groups of four teams, with the top two teams from each group and the eight best third-place teams advancing to the knockout stage.

Following the North American tournament, the 2030 FIFA World Cup will continue FIFA's trend of expanding the global reach of football by bringing matches to South America, Europe, and Africa in a single edition.