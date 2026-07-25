VI Yuksalish Competition winners receive awards in Baku [PHOTOS]

25 July 2026 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

The winners of Azerbaijan’s sixth Yuksalish (Rise) Competition have been honoured at a ceremony attended by senior government officials, experts, participants and media representatives.

The event was attended by Farah Aliyeva, head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration and chair of the Yuksalish Organising Committee; Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov; Culture Minister Adil Karimli; State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Chairman Anar Guliyev; State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Chairwoman Bahar Muradova; State Examination Centre Board Chairwoman Maleyka Abbaszade; and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Farhad Hajiyev, who also heads the Yuksalish Working Group.

Speakers congratulated the winners and wished them success in their future careers.

The ceremony highlighted the Yuksalish Competition's growing role as a strategic platform for promoting modern management practices, identifying talented leaders and developing a new generation of managers in Azerbaijan.

The competition provides participants with opportunities to gain practical experience, demonstrate their abilities in real-life management situations, exchange knowledge with experienced professionals and establish new professional partnerships.

Officials said the establishment of the competition reflects President Ilham Aliyev's emphasis on developing human capital, identifying and supporting promising managers and building a strong pool of professional talent for the country's future development.

The event also featured a presentation on the stages and results of the sixth competition, followed by a video showcasing the competition process. The winners were presented with diplomas and took part in a commemorative photograph.

The Yuksalish Competition was established by a presidential decree on 26 July 2019. Its winners receive the opportunity to participate in a one-year individual development programme with mentorship from senior managers, as well as a 20,000-manat cash prize for self-development.

Azerbaijan's President signed a decree on 10 December 2025 authorising the organisation of the sixth Yuksalish Competition.