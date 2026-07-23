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Thursday, July 23, 2026

SOFAZ investment portfolio rises above $72.5bn in first half of 2026

23 July 2026 14:47 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ investment portfolio rises above $72.5bn in first half of 2026
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The investment portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) reached $72.6 billion as of July 1, 2026, marking a 9.1% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the fund's latest data. The portfolio was valued at...

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