SOFAZ investment portfolio rises above $72.5bn in first half of 2026
The investment portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) reached $72.6 billion as of July 1, 2026, marking a 9.1% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the fund's latest data. The portfolio was valued at...
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