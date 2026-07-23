Azerbaijan's spun cotton exports exceed 12,000 tons in six months
Azerbaijan exported approximately 12,300 tonnes of spun cotton worth $27.5 million in the first half of 2026, marking a sharp increase compared to the same period last year. During the January–June period, the value of spun cotton exports rose by...
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