Azerbaijan's spun cotton exports exceed 12,000 tons in six months

23 July 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan exported approximately 12,300 tonnes of spun cotton worth $27.5 million in the first half of 2026, marking a sharp increase compared to the same period last year. During the January–June period, the value of spun cotton exports rose by...

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