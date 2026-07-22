U.S. war with Iran cost Washington $37.5 billion

22 July 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The U.S. military campaign against Iran has cost Washington approximately $37.5 billion, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told lawmakers during a Senate budget hearing, AzerNEWS reports, citing CNN.

During the hearing, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin asked Hegseth whether he expected the overall cost of the conflict to continue rising following the de facto end of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

In response, Hegseth said the reported $37.5 billion figure includes not only the direct costs of military operations but also expenses such as food and logistical support for U.S. troops through the end of the current fiscal year.

CNN also reported that the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) had previously estimated the conflict would cost the United States roughly $40 billion. However, that estimate does not include operational expenses that are already incorporated into the Department of Defense's fiscal year 2026 budget, which exceeds $1 trillion.

The White House asked Congress in April for $1.5tn for the Pentagon over the next fiscal year, which would raise American military spending to an all-time high in the modern era.

Earlier, US Central Command said on X it has completed the 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran late Tuesday.

Image: Eric Lee/Reuters