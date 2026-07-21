Intel plans new round of job cuts as it continues restructuring efforts

21 July 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

One of the world's leading computer component manufacturers, Intel Corp., is planning another round of job cuts as part of its ongoing restructuring strategy, AzerNEWS reports.

According to CNBC, the latest layoffs will affect the company's Data Center division, a key business unit that develops processors and infrastructure solutions for enterprise and cloud computing customers.

The company said the workforce reduction is intended to better align the division's organizational structure with its long-term business objectives.

"As part of our strategy to become a leaner and more efficient company, the Data Center organization will align its structure with our business priorities. We are committed to treating all affected employees with respect and providing them with the resources and support they need during this transition," Intel said in a statement.

Intel has previously announced efforts to streamline its operations as it seeks to regain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving markets for artificial intelligence and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2026 earnings report after U.S. markets close on July 23, with investors closely watching for updates on its turnaround strategy and financial performance.

Since the beginning of 2026, Intel's market capitalization has increased approximately 2.6-fold, reflecting renewed investor confidence despite the company's continued cost-cutting measures.