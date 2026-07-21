Azerbaijan reaches Euro Beach Soccer League A Division

21 July 2026 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's national beach soccer team has won the B Division of the Euro Beach Soccer League qualifying tournament held in Batumi, Georgia, securing promotion to the A Division for next season, AzerNEWS reports.

With the victory, Azerbaijan will compete among Europe's strongest beach soccer nations in the top tier of the competition for the first time in recent years, marking an important milestone for the country's national team.

Beach soccer has been steadily developing in Azerbaijan over the past decade under the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA).

The sport, played on sand with teams of five players, is known for its fast pace, spectacular overhead kicks, and high-scoring matches. Azerbaijan has regularly participated in international competitions and has invested in expanding the sport through youth development and domestic tournaments.

Promotion to the Euro Beach Soccer League's A Division is expected to provide Azerbaijan with the opportunity to face Europe's elite teams on a regular basis, helping raise the national team's level and further increasing the popularity of beach soccer in the country.