UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 48th session kicks off in South Korea

20 July 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee has opened in Busan, South Korea, AzerNEWS reports.

Representatives of 21 member states elected from among the 195 countries that are parties to the World Heritage Convention, as well as Azerbaijan’s delegation as a member of the Committee, are taking part in the session.

The World Heritage Committee is one of UNESCO's main governing bodies responsible for the implementation of the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage. The Committee meets annually to assess new sites proposed for inclusion on the World Heritage List and to review the conservation status of properties already included on the list. Decisions are made based on expert evaluations prepared by UNESCO's advisory bodies and Secretariat.

During the 2026 session, key discussions focus on new nominations submitted from different regions of the world, the condition of heritage sites facing threats, and measures needed for their protection. The agenda includes evaluations of both cultural and natural heritage sites.

According to UNESCO's latest data, the World Heritage List currently includes more than 1,200 cultural, natural, and mixed heritage sites located in over 170 countries. Azerbaijan is represented on the UNESCO World Heritage List with 24 heritage examples.

Alongside the expansion of the list, each session also addresses growing challenges affecting heritage preservation, including climate change, armed conflicts, urban development, and the impact of mass tourism.

The Committee is expected to announce its decisions on new World Heritage sites and conservation measures at the conclusion of the Busan meeting.

The 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will continue until July 29, 2026.