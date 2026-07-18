Iran claims fresh wave of strikes on U.S. military infrastructure
Iran launched missile and drone strikes overnight against targets in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain in response to recent U.S. attacks, AzerNEWS reports, citing Iranian state television.
The broadcaster said the Iranian military targeted an ammunition depot at Al-Udeyri Base in Kuwait, as well as command centers and ammunition storage facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base. It also claimed that several bridges and a U.S. Navy fuel platform at Al Ahmadi Port were struck.
In Jordan, Iranian state media reported that drones targeted fuel storage facilities used by the U.S. military at Al Azraq Air Base.
The report also claimed that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck a surveillance center for U.S. military aircraft at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.
Earlier, US Central Command said it had completed its seventh consecutive night of strikes on Iran, employing "fighter aircraft, aerial drones and warships."
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!