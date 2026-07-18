Iran claims fresh wave of strikes on U.S. military infrastructure

18 July 2026 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

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Iran launched missile and drone strikes overnight against targets in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain in response to recent U.S. attacks, AzerNEWS reports, citing Iranian state television.

The broadcaster said the Iranian military targeted an ammunition depot at Al-Udeyri Base in Kuwait, as well as command centers and ammunition storage facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base. It also claimed that several bridges and a U.S. Navy fuel platform at Al Ahmadi Port were struck.

In Jordan, Iranian state media reported that drones targeted fuel storage facilities used by the U.S. military at Al Azraq Air Base.

The report also claimed that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck a surveillance center for U.S. military aircraft at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

Earlier, US Central Command said it had completed its seventh consecutive night of strikes on Iran, employing "fighter aircraft, aerial drones and warships."