17 July 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The global economy of the mid-2020s has been marked by persistent volatility, geopolitical fragmentation, and shifting trade corridors. Yet, against this turbulent backdrop, Azerbaijan’s macroeconomic indicators for the first half of 2026 paint a picture of remarkable domestic stability. Recent official data released by the State Customs Committee reveals a striking development: Azerbaijan’s foreign trade surplus has surged nearly sixfold year-on-year, reaching $7.979 billion. Parallel to this commercial windfall, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has expanded its foreign exchange reserves from $11.1 billion to an impressive $13.1 billion. Together, these figures underscore a deliberate, highly calculated strategy of monetary insulation that virtually guarantees the absolute stability of the Azerbaijani manat (AZN) at its pegged rate of 1.70 to the US dollar for the foreseeable future.

To appreciate the scale of this economic windfall, one must look at the mechanics of the trade balance. During the first six months of 2026, Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover hovered around $24.661 million—a marginal 1.1% increase compared to the same period last year. However, the internal dynamics of this turnover shifted dramatically. Exports jumped by 26.7% to $16.320 billion, propelled heavily by a nearly threefold increase in revenues from refined petroleum products and steady natural gas deliveries to European markets. Concurrently, imports contracted sharply by 27.6%, dropping to $8.341 billion. This simultaneous expansion of outbound shipments and contraction of inbound purchases widened the trade gap in Azerbaijan’s favor, generating the historic $7.979 billion surplus.

In a standard floating exchange rate framework, such a massive trade surplus would trigger a rapid appreciation of the local currency. As foreign buyers purchase manats to settle energy contracts, the demand for AZN would skyrocket. However, Azerbaijan operates under a de facto fixed exchange rate regime, anchoring the manat firmly at 1.70 per dollar. To maintain this peg and prevent the domestic currency from becoming overvalued—which would hurt the competitiveness of the non-oil export sector—the Central Bank of Azerbaijan must step in as a market stabilizer.

The CBA does this through currency purchase interventions. By actively buying excess US dollars flooding the domestic market from energy exporters, the central bank injects manats into the system, neutralizing upward pressure on the currency. The direct byproduct of this mechanism is the rapid accumulation of national reserves. The expansion of the CBA’s foreign exchange reserves by $2 billion in a relatively short window to a historic peak of $13.1 billion is tangible proof of this sterilization policy.

For the average citizen and the foreign investor alike, this reserve accumulation is far more than a dry accounting milestone; it is an impenetrable monetary shield. International financial benchmarks dictate that a developing nation’s foreign reserves should ideally cover at least three months of imports. With Azerbaijan’s monthly import bill averaging roughly $1.4 billion, the CBA’s $13.1 billion vault holds enough liquidity to cover over nine months of imports. This represents a safety cushion three times larger than the recommended international baseline. Even in the highly improbable event of a sudden, catastrophic collapse in oil prices, the CBA possesses the unilateral firepower to defend the peg for a prolonged period without risking depletion.

Furthermore, this financial fortress dampens any speculative tendencies within the local banking sector. During previous periods of global uncertainty, dollarization—where citizens and corporations convert assets to USD out of fear of devaluation—posed a threat to liquidity. Today, because the CBA’s defensive capacity is highly visible and backed by hard cash, public confidence in the manat remains exceptionally high.

Ultimately, Azerbaijan’s current economic policy reflects a prioritized trade-off. By utilizing its surging trade surplus to build a massive sovereign reserve buffer, Baku has chosen total exchange rate predictability over exchange rate flexibility. In an era where sudden currency devaluations can instantly destabilize emerging markets, the $13.1 billion fortress at the Central Bank guarantees that the manat will remain an island of absolute calm. For the remainder of 2026, the 1.70 peg is not merely a policy target; it is an unassailable financial reality.