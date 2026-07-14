Kyrgyzstan temporarily halts oil exports

14 July 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Kyrgyzstan has introduced a temporary ban on the export of crude oil and petroleum products by road and rail in an effort to stabilize the domestic fuel market. The restriction will remain in place until the country’s internal demand is fully met or until common oil and petroleum product markets are established within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), AzerNEWS reports.

The decision was approved by a resolution of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers. The restrictions apply to a wide range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other fuels classified under the EAEU Harmonized System (HS) codes.

However, the ban does not cover certain products such as naphtha, fuel oil, and heating oil. Their export is still permitted if they are sent abroad for processing on the condition that the resulting products are later imported back into Kyrgyzstan.

The restrictions also do not apply to fuel contained in the standard tanks of vehicles crossing the country’s borders, allowing normal international transportation operations to continue.

In addition, the government has introduced temporary rules for regulating the import of oil and petroleum products. Until April 1, 2027, some existing import regulations have been suspended, while strict requirements remain in place regarding transportation safety, tax registration of suppliers, and the availability of necessary documentation.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, these measures are aimed at strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s energy security, preventing possible fuel shortages, and ensuring stable supplies for consumers and businesses.

Experts note that Kyrgyzstan, which relies heavily on fuel imports, is taking steps to reduce the risks associated with fluctuations in global energy prices and regional supply disruptions. The move also reflects broader efforts by EAEU member states to coordinate energy policies and improve stability in fuel markets.