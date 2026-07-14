President of Slovakia: Azerbaijan is the guarantor of stability and development in the region and a key player

14 July 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"I am very pleased to be in Azerbaijan on an official visit, including in Garabagh and Shusha. It is a great honor for me to be here today. My colleagues and I have witnessed the large-scale reconstruction efforts underway here. I would especially like to highlight what you have achieved in such a short period of time. It is also a great honor for me that Slovak companies are contributing to the development of this region. I hope they will continue to participate in various projects in the future," said President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Shusha.

Peter Pellegrini noted that the strategic partnership between Slovakia and Azerbaijan is not merely an official document or a formal diplomatic framework, but reflects a genuine friendship between the two countries, with many promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.

"Slovakia intends to build sincere cooperation with its partners, and Azerbaijan is exactly such a partner. Azerbaijan is the guarantor of stability and development in the region and a key player—a country where regional transport routes and logistics hubs converge," he added.