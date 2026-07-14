Iran reaffirms control over Strait of Hormuz

14 July 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran will never abandon its role in safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER," Araghchi wrote on social media X.

His remarks came in response to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Washington would take responsibility for ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi also responded to Trump's proposal to impose fees for safe passage through the strait. While acknowledging that charging a transit fee could be justified, he argued that a tariff equal to 20% of the cargo's value would be excessive.

"We will set a fairer price," the Iranian foreign minister added.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.