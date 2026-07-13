President Ilham Aliyev: We have worked on connectivity issues for a quite long time

13 July 2026 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted: "Utilizing our geographic advantages, we made efforts to build a platform for multilateral cooperation."

“We have worked on connectivity issues for a quite long time, working more actively for over 10 years,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

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