Shahin Novrasli's concert becomes highlight of international festival in Icherisheher [PHOTOS]

10 July 2026 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

One of the highlights of the Shahin Novrasli Festival was the performance by the festival's founder, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and renowned jazz pianist and composer Shahin Novrasli, AzerNEWS reports.

The concert attracted tremendous public interest, with the festival venue in Icherisheher and the surrounding open-air area filled to capacity.

Joining Shahin Novrasli on stage were acclaimed musicians Isaac Jamba (drums, Brazil), Elshad Abduragimov (nagara), Ziya Huseynzade (bass guitar), and Honored Artist Rain Sultanov (saxophone). Their collaboration transformed the concert into a captivating musical journey in which Eastern motifs blended seamlessly with contemporary jazz, while dazzling solo performances alternated with subtle ensemble improvisations.

The performance was a true celebration of improvisation—an art form in which music is created in the moment. Shahin Novrasli once again showcased his distinctive style, combining impeccable classical training, the rich traditions of Azerbaijani mugham, and the freedom of modern jazz. Each composition took on a new life, becoming a dynamic dialogue between the musicians and the audience.

Particularly striking were the improvisational passages, in which the artist effortlessly shifted from deeply expressive lyricism to rapid virtuosic runs. The emotional depth of the performance, refined sense of musical form, and fearless creative exploration created a unique atmosphere that held the audience's attention until the final chords.

The concert concluded with prolonged standing ovations, making it one of the most memorable events of this year's festival.

The Shahin Novrasli Festival 2026 is being held in Icherisheher from July 2 to 12.

Over the course of ten days, residents and visitors of Baku are enjoying a diverse program featuring a wide range of musical styles and performers from ten countries.

In addition to concerts, the festival program includes a fair, daily DJ sets, performances by emerging artists, a literary competition, and the traditional jam session, transforming the historic heart of the capital into a vibrant space for creativity, improvisation, and cultural dialogue.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.