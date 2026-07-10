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Friday, July 10, 2026

Gold falls on inflation concerns linked to U.S.-Iran tensions

10 July 2026 13:21 (UTC+04:00)
Gold falls on inflation concerns linked to U.S.-Iran tensions
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold is on track to end the week lower as growing concerns that escalating tensions between the United States and Iran could fuel inflation and force the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain its tight monetary policy weigh on investor sentiment.

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