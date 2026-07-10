Gold falls on inflation concerns linked to U.S.-Iran tensions
Gold is on track to end the week lower as growing concerns that escalating tensions between the United States and Iran could fuel inflation and force the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain its tight monetary policy weigh on investor sentiment.
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