Explosions reported in Iran's Bushehr after fresh US strikes

8 July 2026 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

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Explosions were heard early Wednesday in the southern Iranian city of Bushehr and surrounding areas, AzerNEWS reports via Mehr news agency.

Mehr reported that blasts echoed across Bushehr and nearby areas but did not immediately provide details on their cause.

The explosions came after the United States Central Command said the U.S. military had carried out a new wave of strikes against Iran, targeting more than 80 sites in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it had launched a large-scale missile and drone operation targeting 85 U.S. military facilities, including Salman Port, the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

CENTCOM said the U.S. strikes were conducted "in immediate response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

There has been no immediate official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the cause of the explosions in Bushehr or any resulting damage or casualties.