Baku, Washington expand strategic agenda beyond energy

7 July 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the continued development of the Azerbaijan–U.S. strategic partnership following a meeting with a delegation led by U.S. Senator Steve Daines, AzerNEWS reports.

This was announced by Mikayil Jabbarov in a post on social media X.

"Together with Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, we met with the delegation led by U.S. Senator Steve Daines. The discussion reaffirmed that the Azerbaijan – US strategic partnership continues to advance successfully, driven by the political will of the Presidents of both countries and built on mutual trust.

We discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in trade and investment, energy, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, critical minerals, and industry. Particular emphasis was placed on the role of the Middle Corridor in strengthening international trade, regional connectivity, and economic integration," the publication said.

Jabbarov also emphasized the significance of the Economic Dialogue mechanism established under the Strategic Partnership Charter, describing it as an important platform for advancing bilateral cooperation. The sides also exchanged views on a roadmap for implementing joint projects and further deepening economic ties between Azerbaijan and the United States.