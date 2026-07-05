Naftogaz reports renewed Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

5 July 2026 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

Russian forces have been targeting Naftogaz's gas production facilities in Ukraine's Poltava, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions for a second consecutive day, the state-owned energy company said, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Naftogaz, Russian troops have used various types of drones, including jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles, in the attacks.

"The fire has been going on almost non-stop since yesterday morning. Due to damage to some equipment, a shutdown has occurred. Russia has been striking our production facilities for the second day now. This is an attack directed against Ukrainian gas production and an attempt to disrupt the country's preparation for winter. Most importantly, thanks to the precise measures taken and security measures, our employees were not harmed," Sergey Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz, said in a statement.

The company noted that it is currently impossible to determine the full extent of the damage due to the ongoing security situation. A comprehensive assessment of the affected facilities will begin once conditions allow experts to safely access the sites.

Naftogaz said the attacks are aimed at undermining Ukraine's energy sector ahead of the winter season by disrupting domestic gas production.