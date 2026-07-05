China, Russia to hold joint naval drills

5 July 2026 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

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China and Russia will hold joint naval exercises off the coast of the port city of Qingdao in Shandong province, eastern China, later this month, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said, AzerNEWS reports.

The drills will also take place in the airspace in the vicinity of the city, and also extend to the Pacific Ocean, where Chinese and Russian navies will conduct a joint maritime patrol.

According to Beijing, the exercises are a part of the annual cooperation between the two militaries to uphold regional security.

Moreover, China has not yet provided details on the exact schedule of the maneuvers, nor has it disclosed the number of troops or military resources to be deployed during these joint operations.