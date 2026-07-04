Trump announces possible meeting with Netanyahu amid regional diplomacy

4 July 2026 21:51 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he could host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking in an interview with Axios, Trump said the meeting would take place at Netanyahu's request.

"We get along very well. Netanyahu knows who the boss is," Trump noted.

If held, the meeting would mark the first face-to-face talks between the two leaders since February, when they met in the White House Situation Room before the outbreak of the war with Iran.

Donald Trump also added that two sides put negotiations on pause to allow for the days-long funeral to take place, during which the American president claims neither party will attack the other.