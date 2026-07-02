Georgia-Russia negotiations end without breakthrough

2 July 2026 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The 67th round of the Geneva International Discussions on the normalization process between Georgia and Russia has ended without any progress, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information, during the talks, the Georgian delegation expressed deep concern over the so-called "alliance and strategic partnership agreement" signed on May 9, 2026, between Russia and the occupation regime in Sukhumi, as well as its rapid implementation. It emphasized that such so-called agreements are legally invalid, constitute a serious violation of international law, and hinder constructive dialogue.

The Georgian side also focused on key issues on the agenda of the Geneva talks, including the need for Russia to fully implement its obligations under the August 12, 2008, ceasefire agreement brokered by the European Union. It also stressed the importance of ensuring the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes in the occupied territories.

In addition, Georgia raised concerns regarding the difficult security, humanitarian, and human rights situation in the occupied regions.

Representatives of Russia and the occupation regimes reportedly left the negotiations during discussions on one of the key agenda items concerning the return of displaced persons and refugees.

The Georgian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia.

The next, 68th round of the Geneva International Discussions is scheduled to take place in November.