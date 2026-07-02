Azerbaijan considers expanding role in UN and NATO peacekeeping operations

2 July 2026 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov stated that Azerbaijan is currently assessing the potential participation of its armed forces in various peacekeeping operations conducted by the United Nations and NATO.

According to AzerNEWS, his remarks were included in the foreword of the report titled "On Peacekeeping Operations of the Azerbaijani Army,” jointly prepared by the Center for Analysis of International Relations and the Ministry of Defense."

"Currently, the participation opportunities of the Azerbaijani Army in various UN and NATO-led operations aimed at supporting the maintenance of international peace are being studied," the minister noted.

According to Zakir Hasanov, since 1999 more than 3,000 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken part in peacekeeping operations conducted in various regions of the world.

The minister emphasized that the peacekeeping forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan were established in 1997 on the instruction of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

"This historic decision is a clear example of our country’s commitment to peace, international security, and stability," he added.