Google appoints Coob Ads as an official Google Ads sales representative in Azerbaijan

1 July 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Coob Ads has been named Google's official sales representative for Google Ads in Azerbaijan. This appointment is part of the company’s expansion into five new markets.

Starting from July 1, 2026, Coob Ads became an Official Google Ads sales representative in Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Armenia, and Moldova.

This appointment is a logical continuation of the company’s international growth. For more than two years, Coob Ads (formerly Admixer Media) has been operating as a Google Ads sales representative in Kazakhstan, Serbia, Slovenia, and Croatia, providing localized support to advertisers and agencies.

The expansion into new markets reflects both the continued growth of the Google Ads sales representative program and the increasing demand from advertisers for localized expertise, strategic guidance, educational initiatives, and performance-focused support across developing digital markets.

Azerbaijan is a high-potential growth market

Azerbaijan is an emerging digital market with strong growth potential. According to DataReportal, there were 9.23 million internet users in Azerbaijan in 2025, with internet penetration reaching 89%.

The digital economy continues to grow, driven by increasing adoption of online services and the steady expansion of e-commerce.

«Google appointed Coob Ads as its official sales representative for Google Ads in Moldova, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, and Georgia to deliver direct expertise to companies of all sizes. This partnership drives digital acceleration and significant growth across Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia. By providing localized support, they help businesses expand through wider access to digital tools, dedicated digital marketing and e-commerce training, and advanced AI-driven advertising solutions. We look forward to this partnership delivering meaningful economic impact and fostering long-term digital innovation across these dynamic markets,» – Jake Norman, Director, Central & Eastern Europe Agency, Google.

What this means for businesses

Coob Ads will support businesses in Azerbaijan in improving Google Ads performance by offering free professional assistance to advertisers and agencies. This includes:

– strategic consulting on campaign launch and scaling;

– support across Search, YouTube, and Display;

– implementation of Google AI-powered campaign types (Performance Max, AI Max for Search, Smart Bidding);

– training webinars, workshops, and one-on-one sessions.

The goal is straightforward: help companies reduce customer acquisition costs, improve return on ad spend, and grow more efficiently using Google's advertising tools.

«At Coob Ads, we believe advertising should be an engine for growth, not just a line item. Over the last two years, we’ve helped hundreds of agencies and advertisers transition from standard campaigns to high-performing, AI-infused strategies that drive real efficiency and market expansion. We provide this high-level advisory and technical edge at no cost, ensuring our partners see a superior return on their investment. We are now excited to bring this clear, results-driven approach to new markets, helping a new wave of local businesses thrive with Google Ads,» – notes Mojca Rozac, Global Program Director, Coob Ads.

Company background

Coob Ads is part of the CoobX group of companies, previously operating under the Admixer Advertising brand. Since 2016, the company has been an official Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner, providing agencies and advertisers across multiple international markets with access to advanced digital tools and technical support across key products, including Display & Video 360, Campaign Manager 360, and Search Ads 360.

Over the years, the company has expanded to more than 10 countries, building local teams and gaining hands-on experience across diverse digital markets.

In 2026, the company rebranded to CoobX, reflecting its broader positioning as an integrated ecosystem across media, marketing, data, and technology.

How to get started

Agencies and advertisers in Azerbaijan can reach out to Coob Ads for a free consultation and expert support in planning, launching, and optimizing Google Ads campaigns.

Press Contacts

Google – [email protected]

CoobX – [email protected]