Pashinyan questions whether EAEU still exists amid Russian trade restrictions

29 June 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has questioned the effectiveness and future of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), arguing that continued trade restrictions imposed by Russia undermine the bloc's fundamental principles, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Thursday, Pashinyan said the EAEU is built on four key freedoms: the free movement of goods, services, labor, and capital.

"Okay, there may be a problem for one month, two months, three months, but in the fourth month, if the problem still exists, it means there is no EAEU. If the EAEU declares that it does not exist, what are we supposed to do?" he said.

His remarks came in response to a question about whether Armenia could freeze its participation in the EAEU, similar to its decision in 2024 to suspend participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) after criticizing the bloc's response to Azerbaijani military operations in 2021 and 2022.

Pashinyan argued that the issue extends beyond Armenia, suggesting other EAEU member states are also concerned.

"Rest assured, they are concerned because everyone understands that the same thing could happen to them. If we do not resolve this quickly, it will make the disintegration of the EAEU inevitable," he said.

Earlier the same day, during a government meeting, Pashinyan made similar remarks while discussing support measures for Armenian exporters affected by Russian restrictions.

His comments came after Russia imposed a full ban on imports of Armenian fish products, the latest in a series of restrictions targeting Armenian exports. The measures follow earlier Russian limitations on various Armenian agricultural products and transit shipments.

The trade restrictions have intensified tensions between Yerevan and Moscow, with Armenian officials increasingly questioning the practical benefits of the EAEU amid ongoing obstacles to trade with its largest economic partner.