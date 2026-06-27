Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit “CandyFest” summer festival in Baku [PHOTOS]

27 June 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On June 26, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, and Head of the Baku Media Center, Arzu Aliyeva, visited the “CandyFest” summer festival taking place on Baku Boulevard, AzerNEWS reports.

The guests were first briefed in detail about the festival and its program.

Organizers noted that the festival, which began on June 1, will continue until the end of July. The event offers a wide range of activities and presentations designed for visitors of all age groups. During the festival, children can enjoy theatrical performances, interactive games, and entertainment programs every day from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

During their visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva toured the festival’s fairground area and various themed stalls set up as part of the event. They sampled different foods, met with festival visitors, and posed for photographs. The guests were also presented with a variety of gifts during the visit.

Later, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the open-air “Magic Pearl” water circus show. The program also featured a spectacular performance involving fairy-tale characters, combining light effects, music, and acrobatic elements.

The “CandyFest” summer festival has become one of Baku’s major family entertainment events, offering a diverse program aimed at creating memorable experiences for both children and adults.