Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva participated in action for planting seasonal flowers on Baku Boulevard [PHOTOS]

27 June 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On June 26, an action for planting seasonal flowers was held on the Baku Boulevard, AzerNEWS reports.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, participated in the action.

In the action, which was organized with the aim of enriching the green areas of the Baku Boulevard and increasing the natural beauties and aesthetic appearance in the territory, thousands of various types of seasonal flowers were planted in accordance with special landscape compositions.

The action, held jointly with the volunteers of the "Regional Development" Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is of importance in terms of promoting active participation in ecological initiatives, forming a responsible attitude towards the environment, preserving the Seaside National Park as a green space, and increasing public support for its development.