Volkswagen to reduce workforce

26 June 2026 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The German carmaker Volkswagen is considering the possibility of closing four factories in Germany and increasing the number of jobs being cut to 100,000,AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Report, this was reported to the Reuters news agency by two sources familiar with the situation.

If the plans are implemented, it will be the largest restructuring in the history of the automaker.

Sources said that members of Volkswagen's supervisory board have already been informed about possible measures. These measures will be discussed at a meeting on July 9 amid increasing competitive pressure from Chinese automakers.

Enterprises in Hanover, Zwickau, Emden, as well as the Audi plant in Neckarsulm are under threat of closure. As a result, more than 45,000 employees may lose their jobs.

These cuts will complement the optimization program agreed with the unions at the end of 2024, which provided for the dismissal of about 50,000 employees.