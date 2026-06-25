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Thursday, June 25, 2026

Azerbaijan's banks extend growth streak with assets near 60 bln manats

25 June 2026 13:48 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's banks extend growth streak with assets near 60 bln manats
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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As of June 1, 2026, the assets of Azerbaijan’s banking sector amounted to 59 billion 183.7 million manats ($34.8 billion), AzerNEWS reports. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this represents an increase of...

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