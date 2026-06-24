National actress's legacy honored at commemorative event [PHOTOS]
The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Theatre Workers Union have organized an event titled "A Life Dedicated to Art" to mark the 100th anniversary of People's Artist Sadaya Mustafayeva, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.
The prominent cultural figures, intellectuals, and media representatives attended the event.
Chairman of the Theatre Union, People's Artist and State Prize laureate Haji Ismayilov spoke about Sadaya Mustafayeva's artistic career, highlighting the valuable contributions she made to Azerbaijani theatre and cinema.
People's Artist, Professor Ilham Namig Kamal, and Honored Art Worker, Professor Ilham Rahimli also spoke about Sadaya Mustafayeva's creative legacy and paid tribute to her memory with deep respect.
During the event, excerpts from performances and films featuring the actress were shown, along with a video presentation of her photographs.
At the end of the event, Sadaya Mustafayeva's grandson, theatre scholar Anar Ertogrul Burjaliyev, expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the ceremony.
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