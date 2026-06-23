President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov concludes state visit to Azerbaijan

23 June 2026 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev saw off President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the President of Turkmenistan.

On June 23, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov concluded his state visit to Azerbaijan.

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