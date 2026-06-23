Azernews.Az

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS]

23 June 2026 15:12 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS]

On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha.

President Ilham Aliyev presented a Garabagh horse named “Merd” to the President of Turkmenistan as a gift.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more