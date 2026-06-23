President Ilham Aliyev gifts President of Turkmenistan a Garabagh horse [PHOTOS]
On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha.
President Ilham Aliyev presented a Garabagh horse named “Merd” to the President of Turkmenistan as a gift.
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