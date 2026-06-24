Pezeshkian: Iran's missiles not in US deal, will never be

24 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed on Tuesday that Iran's missiles are not in the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States. He further stressed that they will never be added there, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking from Islamabad, Pezeshkian insisted that Tehran will "never negotiate its defensive ability with anyone." He mentioned that without missiles, "our country would have been destroyed."

"We do not trust the United States because it attacked us twice during the negotiations. Despite this, we remain ready for dialogue and peace," the Iranian president remarked.