National Art Museum hosts interactive art program for children

6 August 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the "Art History for Children" project, children from Children's Home No. 1 visited the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art and took part in an educational program dedicated to Azerbaijani art, AzerNEWS reports.

The participants embarked on an engaging journey through the centuries, exploring the evolution of Azerbaijani art from ancient times to the present day. They discovered the richness of the country's cultural heritage, from the prehistoric rock carvings of Gobustan to decorative and applied arts, monumental architecture, painting, graphic art, sculpture, as well as the unique traditions of Azerbaijani music and literature that reflect the nation's history and identity.

The interactive program gave the children an opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of art while learning how Azerbaijan's national culture has developed over the centuries. Through discussions and hands-on activities, they were introduced to both classical and contemporary artistic traditions and gained a deeper understanding of the close connection between art, history, traditions, and national identity.

The highlight of the program was a practical workshop, where the participants stepped into the role of young artists. Inspired by Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, they incorporated motifs from the ancient Gobustan petroglyphs, the geometric patterns of traditional Islamic girih ornaments, and the elegant designs of the country's distinctive shebeke stained-glass art into their own creative works.

The event left a lasting impression on the participants. The interactive format and hands-on exploration of traditional crafts created an enjoyable learning experience, inspiring the children to further explore Azerbaijan's artistic heritage and develop their own creative talents.