Bayramov heads to Ukraine for talks with foreign minister Sybiha
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has begun an official visit to Ukraine, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on August 6.
As part of the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and other senior Ukrainian officials, AzerNEWS reports.
The meetings are expected to focus on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.
Bayramov’s visit comes as Azerbaijan and Ukraine continue to strengthen political dialogue and cooperation. The two countries have maintained regular high-level contacts, including talks between Bayramov and Sybiha on bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!