Bayramov heads to Ukraine for talks with foreign minister Sybiha

6 August 2026 09:24 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has begun an official visit to Ukraine, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on August 6.

As part of the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and other senior Ukrainian officials, AzerNEWS reports.

The meetings are expected to focus on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Bayramov’s visit comes as Azerbaijan and Ukraine continue to strengthen political dialogue and cooperation. The two countries have maintained regular high-level contacts, including talks between Bayramov and Sybiha on bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments.