Azercell continues to support development of young talent in informatics

3 August 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The national team wins three medals at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

The Azerbaijani team delivered a strong performance at the 10th European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI 2026), held in Kaunas, Lithuania, from 24 to 30 July, winning three bronze medals.

This year's competition brought together 100 school students from 25 countries. The bronze medals were awarded to Tuncay Pashayev, a ninth-grade student at the Baku Lyceum specializing in Physics, Mathematics and Informatics; Mahmud Isali, a ninth-grade student at the Baku Lyceum specializing in Chemistry and Biology; and Vagif Abdullayev, a ninth-grade student at Secondary School No. 3 in Goychay.

Azerbaijan has participated in the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics since 2017. During this time, the national team has won a total of 18 medals, including four silver and fourteen bronze medals, demonstrating the consistently high standard of the country's young informatics talents.

The students' preparation for international informatics Olympiads is carried out through a partnership between Azercell Telecom LLC, the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Institute of Education. The program focuses on developing students' algorithmic thinking and programming skills, preparing them for international competitions, and supporting the growth of young talent in computer science.

By continuing to invest in educational initiatives, Azercell contributes to the development of digital talent, strengthens the country's future ICT workforce, and creates opportunities for young Azerbaijanis to compete and succeed on the international stage.