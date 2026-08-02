Mine clearance worker injured in explosion in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district

2 August 2026 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An employee involved in humanitarian mine clearance operations was injured in an anti-personnel mine explosion in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojavend district on August 2, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said, AzerrNEWS reports.

According to ANAMA, Ahad Ahadov, born in 1985, was carrying out his official duties as an employee of a private company engaged in demining operations when the explosion occurred.

The blast caused Ahadov to sustain injuries of varying severity.

He was evacuated to the regional central hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment. ANAMA said his condition is satisfactory and his life is not in danger.