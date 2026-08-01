Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan marks Alphabet and Language Day [PHOTOS]

1 August 2026 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An event marking August 1 – Azerbaijani Alphabet and Language Day was held at theCultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev, operating under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

During the event, participants were informed about the vital role of the Azerbaijani language in preserving the nation's identity, cultural heritage, and spiritual values.

Speakers noted that President Ilham Aliyev has consistently attached great importance to protecting the Azerbaijani language, preserving its purity, and expanding its use. In this context, the President's remarks were highlighted: "Today, the Azerbaijani language is the native language of over 50 million people. We are the guardians of the clear, pure, literary Azerbaijani language – an independent state of Azerbaijan."

It was emphasized that under President Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan has been implementing consistent and purposeful policies aimed at developing the state language, broadening its use in various fields, and promoting it internationally.

Students enrolled in the Azerbaijani language courses at the Cultural Center shared their views on the richness of the language, its role in preserving national values, and the importance of maintaining a strong connection with one's mother tongue.

As part of the program, attendees watched a video presentation dedicated to Azerbaijani Alphabet and Language Day.

The event concluded with an introductory tour for new members of the Cultural Center. Participants visited the center's museums and library, where they learned more about its exhibitions, collections, and book holdings.