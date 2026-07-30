Azerbaijan’s external public debt falls to $4.62 billion
Azerbaijan’s external public debt stood at $4.6168 billion, accounting for 6% of the country’s projected GDP of 130.8735 billion manats ($76.9844 billion) for 2026. According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance, the external public debt decreased by...
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