What caused last-minute delay in Iraq-Türkiye Development Road deal? [VIDEO]

29 July 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

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An agreement on the flagship Development Road Project between Iraq and Türkiye was briefly delayed during an official signing ceremony in Ankara after Iraqi Transport Minister Razak al-Sadawi reportedly refused to sign the document, prompting a public intervention by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, AzerNEWS reports.

The incident occurred on Tuesday after al-Zaidi and his delegation held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Palace. Following the leaders' meeting and broader delegation talks, the two sides proceeded to a ceremony to sign several bilateral agreements.

The first agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding on Education and Academic Cooperation, was signed by Murat Balcı, head of Türkiye's Police Academy, and Iraqi Chief of Staff and Commander of the Armed Forces General Abdulemir Shammari.

However, as the ceremony continued, confusion emerged when the agreement on the Development Road Project was not signed.

According to Turkish media outlets, President Erdoğan noticed the missing agreement and asked, "Weren't there five agreements?", before calling Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to the stage.

At the same time, al-Zaidi confronted Transport Minister al-Sadawi over the delay.

According to one putlet, OdaTV, the exchange unfolded as follows:

Al-Zaidi: "Why don't you sign the Development Road agreement?"

Minister: "I'll write to you on WhatsApp."

Al-Zaidi: "Come and sign."

The prime minister then turned to his interpreter and instructed:

"Tell the President I instructed him to sign it."

The agreement was subsequently signed, allowing the ceremony to proceed.

According to Turkish media reports, the delay was linked to internal political disagreements within Iraq. Al-Sadawi is reportedly affiliated with the Badr Organization, a political and military movement considered close to Iran.

The reports claim that factions aligned with Iran oppose the Development Road Project because it could weaken Iran's geopolitical importance as a regional transit corridor while reducing its political and economic influence in Iraq.

The Development Road Project is one of Iraq's largest infrastructure initiatives, aiming to connect the Grand Faw Port on the Persian Gulf to Türkiye through an integrated rail and highway network, creating a new trade corridor linking Asia with Europe. Baghdad and Ankara view the project as a strategic initiative to boost regional trade, diversify Iraq's economy, and strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.