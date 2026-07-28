Elon Musk plans AI version of 'Odyssey' based on Homer's epic

28 July 2026 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Elon Musk has announced that his artificial intelligence company xAI plans to create a full-length AI-generated film adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic The Odyssey using its video generation tool Grok Imagine, AzerNEWS reports citing foreign media.

In a post on the social media platform X, Musk said the movie would be released before the end of the year and would be historically accurate and true to the art of Homer. He also shared a short AI-generated clip depicting a scene inspired by The Odyssey, which was created by another user with Grok Imagine.

The announcement comes amid Musk's criticism of director Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey. Musk has previously attacked Nolan's casting decisions, particularly the choice of actors, arguing that the film does not reflect what he considers an accurate portrayal of Homer's world.

Elon Musk's planned AI version has sparked debate over what historical accuracy means when adapting The Odyssey, a literary epic that combines ancient Greek culture with mythology, including gods, monsters, and supernatural events.

Experts and commentators have noted that producing a feature-length AI film would also present major technical challenges, including maintaining consistent characters, visuals, and storytelling across an entire movie.