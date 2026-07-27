Chinese pressure campaign targets Turkish historical drama over Uyghur-themed scene

27 July 2026 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A scene in the Turkish historical television series Mehmed: Fetihler Sultanı (Sultan of Conquerors) has sparked a dispute after Chinese authorities reportedly sought to pressure the production over its depiction of envoys from the Yarkand Khanate describing oppression under China, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, a formal complaint was submitted through a Chinese law firm in the name of Mahmut Yakup, a Uyghur individual said to be based in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which many Uyghurs and activists refer to as East Turkistan. The complaint was reportedly sent to TRT Director General, the production company, the series' director, and its screenwriters.

The complaint argued that the scene contained historical inaccuracies and discriminatory language toward Uyghurs and Chinese people. It called for a public apology, the removal or revision of the scene, and assurances that similar content would not appear in future episodes.

Among the historical objections raised were claims that the term "East Turkistan" was not used during the reign of Sultan Mehmed II, that the Yarkand Khanate was established after his rule and later came under Chinese authority, and that the renowned poet Alisher Navoi never lived in the region.

The production team rejected the demands.

Producer Eyüp Gökhan Özekin said in a post on X that he had no regrets over the episode and would include similar content again if necessary.

"We have no regrets. If necessary, we would produce similar content again," Özekin wrote, adding that he only regretted not doing more to raise awareness of the Uyghur cause. He described East Turkistan as "the orphan of the Ummah" and said that bringing even a small measure of comfort to Uyghurs would be meaningful.

Özekin also criticized what he described as the broadcaster's insufficiently strong response to the controversy.

The reported complaint has also prompted debate on social media, with critics questioning how a Uyghur living inside Xinjiang could have viewed the series, given China's extensive restrictions on foreign media. Turkish television productions are generally unavailable in the region, while international streaming platforms and many foreign applications remain inaccessible under China's internet controls.

Human rights organizations have also documented restrictions on Uyghur cultural and religious expression in Xinjiang, including reports that activities such as studying certain foreign languages or consuming overseas media have, at times, been treated by authorities as indicators of extremism. Beijing has consistently rejected allegations of repression in Xinjiang, describing its policies as measures to combat terrorism, separatism, and religious extremism.