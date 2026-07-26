DREAM Fest 2026's third day combines music, fashion and star performances [PHOTOS]

26 July 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

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The third day of the international music festival DREAM Fest 2026 once again brought together prominent figures from the music industry at Sea Breeze, turning the Caspian coastline into a center not only for music but also for fashion trends, AzerNEWS reports citing Trend Life.

Before the concert program began, the attention of guests and photographers was focused on the red carpet. Famous performers and festival attendees walked the carpet, showcasing stylish outfits, bold fashion choices, and carefully selected details.

Light summer looks, elegant classic styles, sparkling accessories, and creative fashion statements created a festive atmosphere. Artists posed for photographers, spoke with media representatives, and shared their expectations for the evening's performances.

The DREAM Fest red carpet once again became a major event in its own right, where music met fashion and the glamour of the stars blended with the warm atmosphere of Baku's summer.

Following the celebrity appearances, the excitement moved to the main stage, where the third day's concert featured performances by Orkhan Zeynalli, Aysel Alizade, Ty Dolla $ign, Merab Amzoevi, Jah Khalib, Lvbel C5, Jaman T, ANDRO, Sabi, Misha Miller, and Megi Gogitidze.

The evening brought together hip-hop, rap, pop, and Eastern musical influences in a dynamic show that offered audiences memorable performances and unexpected musical combinations.

The third festival day became a celebration of creativity and self-expression, reflected through music, fashion, and the unique atmosphere of DREAM Fest.