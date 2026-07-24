Iran rejects Trump's ceasefire proposal over Hormuz Strait concerns

24 July 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran has rejected a ceasefire proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a report by The New York Times, which cited informed sources, AzerNEWS informs.

The report says that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zeidi presented the U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal to Iranian leaders during a visit to Tehran. However, Iranian officials declined the offer, stating that they were not interested in a temporary agreement that failed to address issues related to the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the sources, Tehran considers the strategic waterway a central element of any potential de-escalation framework and is unwilling to support a ceasefire that leaves the matter unresolved.

During his visit, Ali al-Zeidi held meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, where the proposal and broader regional security issues were discussed.

The reported rejection underscores the continuing diplomatic deadlock between Washington and Tehran, with the future of the Strait of Hormuz remaining one of the most contentious issues in efforts to reduce regional tensions.